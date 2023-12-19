FIGHTER SONG ISHQ JAISA KUCH DEEPIKA PADUKONE AND HRITHIK ROSHAN ARE ALL SET TO SET OUT SCREENS ON FIRE WITH SECOND SINGLE RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCED

Hyderabad: Following the release of the foot-tapping party anthem Sher Khul Gaye, the makers of Fighter are all set to unveil the second single from the film. Titled Ishq Jaisa Kuch, the song is scheduled for release on December 22. The announcement of the song's release date came alongside a striking poster featuring the film's lead pair, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.

The poster, adorned with the text "Ishq Jaisa Kuch song out on 22nd Dec," showcases a shirtless Hrithik displaying his sculpted physique as he holds Deepika by her waist against a backdrop of endless blue waters. In the still from Ishq Jaisa Kuch, Deepika is seen donning a black monokini which she teamed up with large golden danglers and left her lustrous locks open.

Meanwhile, Sher Khul Gaye has amassed 27 million views on T-Series' YouTube channel since its release on December 15. Hrithik once again captivated audiences with his dance prowess, complemented by Deepika's impressive moves. Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Sanjeeda Shaikh joined them on the dance floor, grooving to the infectious lyrics of Sher Khul Gaye.

Recently, the creators unveiled teaser of Fighter, receiving positive feedback from fans. The 1-minute 14-second teaser showcases Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (aka Patty), Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (aka Minni), and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (aka Rocky), all fighting for the country. Notably, Karan was absent from the teaser.