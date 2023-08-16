FIGHTER SHAH RUKH KHAN HEAPS PRAISES ON AWESOME THREESOME HRITHIK ROSHAN DEEPIKA PADUKONE ANIL KAPOOR

Hyderabad: On the auspicious occasion of Independence Day the first glimpse of the lead actors of Fighter Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone was unveiled by the makers. Now, a day later, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to shower love on the film and its cast. The film helmed by Siddharth Anand garnered immense love and affection from online users after the Spirit Of Fighter was released.

The action thriller marks the first time collaboration between Hrithik and Deepika. Additionally, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover will also play significant parts in the movie. Hrithik and Deepika looked suave in the first look of the film, earning praise from their fans as well as King Khan himself.

The brand new motion poster has only piqued people's interest as they were spotted wearing Indian Air Force uniforms. The highly anticipated movie is now being anxiously anticipated by fans. Shah Rukh and Siddharth share a close bond as the two worked together in SRK's latest release Pathaan, which went on to break several box office records.

Taking to Twitter, SRK applauded their looks and praised the director for bringing together the awesome trio. Sharing the video, he wrote: "Wow this Threesome of @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor is looking Awesome. All the best Duggu and Sid. Keep winning the fights, both of u….with love." Hrithik, Deepika, and Anil were afterwards referred to as "awesome" by SRK.

The Siddharth Anand-directed film is expected to hit theatres in January 2024. Talking about Shah Rukh, the actor is currently preparing for the release of his action movie, Jawan. He is all set to ignite the theatres once more after setting numerous records with Pathaan.