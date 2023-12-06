FIGHTER MEET ANIL KAPOOR AS GROUP CAPTAIN RAKESH JAI SINGH CHARACTER POSTER UNVEILED

Hyderabad: The makers of Fighter unveiled Anil Kapoor's character poster from the film. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone alongside Kapoor. Following the release of Hrithik and Deepika's character posters, the Fighter team presented Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, nicknamed Rocky.

On Wednesday, the makers unveiled Anil Kapoor's first look from the movie via social media. Looking impressive in uniform and cool shades, Anil is seen flaunting his age-defying looks in the poster which also reveals he will be playing Commanding Officer in the film. With the release of character posters of Hrihtik, Deepika, and Anil, the makers have kickstarted Fighter's promotional spree which is said to be a 50-day plan leading to the film's January release.

Fighter marks Deepika's first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik while the film marks the third partnership between Anand and Roshan, following the success of Bang Bang in 2014 and War in 2019.

Siddharth Anand announced Fighter in 2021, with shooting for the aerial actioner concluding in November of this year. Scheduled for release on January 25, 2024, the movie also features Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover in significant roles. Fighter is a joint venture between Siddharth's Marflix Pictures and Viacom 18 Studios.

Meanwhile, Anil's most recent appearance was in the Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal, which premiered on December 1. The film has made a substantial impact at the box office, amassing a worldwide gross of Rs 481 crore within five days of its release. In this gangster drama, the actor portrays the aloof father, Balbir Singh, to Ranbir's character, depicting a tale of father-son ties etched in blood.