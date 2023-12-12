Hyderabad: Filmmaker Siddharth Anand's one of the most highly anticipated upcoming films Fighter stars Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor. The action thriller not only unveiled its teaser last week but also shared character posters of Deepika, Hrithik, and Anil. The film also includes Karan Singh Grover, whose poster has now been revealed.

Production house Marflix took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the poster featuring Karan Singh Grover as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, also known as Taj. In the poster, Karan Singh Grover looks dapper and is seen sporting the Air Force uniform and wearing dark sunglasses. The production house provided some details about his character in the caption of the post. The caption read, "Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, Call Sign: Taj, Designation: quadron Pilot, Unit: Air Dragons, #Fighter Forever, #FighterOn25thJan."

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, is set to exceed anticipations with its exceptional cast and captivating storyline. The film holds high expectations as it marks the third collaboration between Siddharth and Hrithik, who previously delivered blockbusters like Bang Bang (2014) and War (2019). Additionally, Fighter is the first project to bring together Hrithik and Deepika. Anil Kapoor will also play a significant role in the film.

According to reports, the Siddharth Anand directorial will have a 3D release. The director aims to create an unforgettable theatrical experience, immersing the audience in the world of this thrilling film. Fighter is scheduled to release in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D on January 25, 2024, on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day, making it a grand celebration.