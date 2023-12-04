Hyderabad: The makers of Fighter unveiled the first look of Hrithik Roshan's character from the film. The actor will be seen playing Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania in the film directed by Siddharth Anand. On Monday, Hrithik took to social media to share his character poster from Fighter.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared his first look poster from Fighter and revealed his character name in the film is Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania while his call name is Patty. Hrithik looks handsome as ever as the sunkissed image features him in uniform. The 49-year-old actor will be playing a Squadron pilot in Fighter.

The makers will soon be kickstarting promotions for the film. While the chatter around the Fighter teaser release is growing lauder, makers are yet to officially confirm the same. According to reports, the Fighter teaser is likely to arrive on December 7. With the release of which, makers will commence a 50-day long promotional spree leading up to the film's release in January.

Hrithik aside, Fighter also features Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film backed by Viacom18 Studios and Siddharth's Marflix Pictures, went on floors in November 2022. The team wrapped up shooting for Fighter earlier last month. The action extravaganza will be hitting the big screens on January 25, 2024.