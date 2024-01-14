Hyderabad: Siddharth Anand's next film Fighter has sparked unprecedented interest. The trailer for Siddharth's highly anticipated flick Fighter will be available tomorrow. Now, a day before, the makers released a new poster featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor.

With Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor in the major roles, the film is drawing closer to release. Fans have been buzzing with excitement after watching the teaser and listening to the tunes, which have swept the internet. Meanwhile, the makers are going all out to keep up the excitement by releasing promotional materials. in this regard, they recently published the film's latest poster, heightening anticipation for the trailer's premiere.

Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram today, January 14th, to unveil a new poster of Fighter. The poster shows him alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. As they play the roles of pilots, the lead trio's eyes can be seen lit up with enthusiasm and pride. Furthermore, the background contains a touch of tricolour, which heightens the sense of honour and patriotism.

Sharing the poster, Hrithik wrote, "#FighterTrailer TOMORROW at 12:00 PM IST." #Fighter Forever#Fighter will be released worldwide on January 25th. Experience the big screen in IMAX 3D." Prior to this, the makers unveiled the film's official teaser, which drew a big response from fans. The 1 minute 14-second teaser stars Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania as Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore or Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky battling for their country.