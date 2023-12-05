Hyderabad: After a stylish debut of Hrithik Roshan as Patty, the makers of the upcoming film Fighter revealed Deepika Padukone's first look poster as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore from the film. The poster shows Deepika's character reflecting strength, determination, and the brave spirit of a Fighter. Minal Rathore's journey in the film represents a pioneering woman breaking barriers, set to inspire generations with her courage.

Deepika, sharing the poster on Instagram, introduced her character as "Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, also known as Minni, serving as a Squadron Pilot in the Air Dragons unit." Dressed in an Air Force uniform with neatly tied hair and black shades, Deepika embodies the resilience and bravery of a Squadron Pilot ready to take on the mission.

The aerial action film featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, directed by Siddharth Anand and also starring Anil Kapoor, is highly anticipated for its release on January 25, 2024. It's reported to be Hrithik Roshan's first 3D film with Siddharth planning an extensive marketing campaign for it. According to reports, the Fighter teaser is likely to be released on December 7.

Fighter marks Deepika's first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan while it reunites latter with Siddharth for the third time. Besides this, she will appear in the sci-fi action movie Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas and The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen playing a cop for the first time in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Singham Again wherein she plays Shakti Shetty whom Rohit has referred to as the most "brutal and violent officer" of his cop universe.