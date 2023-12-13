Hyderabad: The makers of upcoming film Fighter have revealed Akshay Oberoi's character poster on Wednesday. Oberoi portrays Squadron Leader Basheer Khan alongside stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter marks the debut collaboration between Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. As the film's release approaches, the buzz intensifies with the unveiling of character posters for Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover. Now, the addition of Akshay Oberoi's character poster as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan further ignites anticipation for the film.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan took to their social media handles to unveil Akshay Oberoi's poster in his role as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan, also known as Bash. The poster exhibits Oberoi donning an Air Force uniform and dark sunglasses.

Offering insights into Akshay Oberoi's character in Fighter, the caption provided details: "Squadron Leader Basheer Khan Call Sign: Bash Designation: Weapon System Operator Unit: Air Dragons Fighter Forever #FighterOn25thJan @S1danand @hrithikroshan @anilskapoor @akshay0beroi @marflix_pictures @viacom18studios."

In response to Oberoi's post, his fans and Fighter co-star Karan Singh Grover commented enthusiastically while expressing admiration and anticipation for the film.

The aerial actioner features a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Talat Aziz. Recently, Karan Singh Grover's poster was unveiled, introducing him as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill.