FEMALE FAN KISSES SHAH RUKH KHAN WITHOUT HIS CONSENT VIRAL VIDEO UPSETS NETIZENS

Hyderabad Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Tuesday for an event He was there to attend a promotional event for a real estate brand owned by one of his pals Later the actor met with a few guests including some of his fans However things didn t go as per plan and one overly passionate fan did the unexpected making SRK uncomfortableIn a video uploaded on Reddit from the event Shah Rukh is seen heading into the backstage area with his manager Pooja Dadlani and security A man approaches the Pathaan actor shakes hands with him kisses his hand and then hugs him Then a woman dressed in black approaches him and asks Can I give you a kiss She lands a large kiss on Shah Rukh s cheek before he can respond At her gesture Shah Rukh is seen smiling with his eyes closed The woman then walks away laughing with delight at what she has just doneWhile the woman s dream had come true several Redditors thought it was rather improper Jail me daalo ladki ko Put the girl in jail One person wrote After the kiss that gossip waali aunty smiled cringe said another Let s see a middleaged short guy do the same thing with Madhuri or somebody else another fan commentedThere s a reason Shah Rukh Khan is known as the King Since 1988 the actor has entertained millions of people and carved out a niche for himself in the Bollywood business All of SRK s admirers can learn from him SRK s engaging personality shines through to his large fan baseOn the work front SRK will make his next appearance in filmmaker Atlee s action movie Jawan which is due to hit theatres on September 7 Aside from that he has director Rajkumar Hirani s upcoming film Dunki in which he will costar with Taapsee Pannu