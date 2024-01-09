FAWAD KHAN ON BOLLYWOOD GOT LOT OF LOVE FROM INDIA BUT EVERY INDUSTRY HAS ITS POLITICS

Hyderabad: Actor Fawad Khan transitioned himself from a flourishing career in Pakistani television dramas to his breakthrough in the Hindi film industry. The actor was recently asked if his rise to the top became a threat to established Bollywood stars. Fawad made his Indian debut with the 2014 film Khoobsurat, alongside Sonam Kapoor, and later starred in the family drama Kapoor & Sons.

During an appearance on a YouTube channel, the actor faced a direct question about how his presence in the Hindi film industry was perceived. Fawad candidly expressed how he would often engage in debates with his public relations team regarding the level of his visibility. Referring to Fawad, Ali Zafar, and Mahira Khan being offered leading roles in one of the world's biggest industries, the host asked if their sudden success made the other Bollywood stars a threat.

Fawad, with a laugh, responded, "How do I know, man?" He then continued saying that he received immense love from India, but every industry has its politics, including Pakistan's. However, he stated that combating them is easier when they occur in 'your own industry'. He mentioned that he used to have public relations representatives who would become infuriated by this. He would request them to remove his name from places, and not include it. He said, "My manager would say, 'You don't know how the world works'."