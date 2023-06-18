FATHERS DAY SPECIAL BOLLYWOOD EDITION FROM RANBIR KAPOOR TO SHAHID KAPOOR 5 ACTORS WHO REDEFINE FATHERHOOD

Hyderabad: Today, June 18, is a special day that honours fathers all over the world. Though all fathers are superheroes, actors tend to influence society at large with their onscreen and offscreen presence. Many Bollywood actors in recent times have redefined the father-child dynamic and surely deserve a shot on Father's Day. Here's a look at Bollywood actors who strive to strike a balance between their families and careers.

In November 2022, Ranbir Kapoor welcomed his daughter Raha into the world. He shared his enthusiasm and discussed the new adventure of fatherhood in an interview. "I am quite glad, thrilled, and anxious as well," he declared. "I feel the same fear. But I'm really appreciative. The fact that I have never felt such emotion in my life makes me really grateful. I have felt a range of emotions. However, this feeling entirely fills your heart," the actor quipped on talking about fatherhood.

Daughter Misha and son Zain are the two children that Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have. Being a father has been joyfully embraced by Shahid, who sees it as a brand-new and amazing chapter in his life. Fatherhood is similar to taking a bath, he claimed in an interview. "It is purifying to adore something that is so pure and free of baggage. It seems like a fresh start. I couldn't wait to be hitched and start a family," the actor added.

When Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their daughter in November of last year, they embraced the joys of parenting. She was given the adoring name Devi, opening a lovely new chapter in their lives. After welcoming Devi, Karan had spoken of his feelings: "It's a blend of many things. A strong emotion that I haven't allowed to come to the surface of my existence because I was terrified I could burst into joyful explosions."

Saif Ali Khan, a father of four, finds it rewarding to see his children grow. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are two of the children he shares with Amrita Singh. Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan are two of the children he shares with Kareena Kapoor Khan, his second wife. Saif previously stated, "Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home!" in an interview. "You're doing your kids a disservice if you miss them growing up. And because I'm in a fortunate situation, I can take time off from work. I don't have a 9 to 5 schedule," he added.

The 2018 newlyweds Neha Dhupi and Angad Bedi are now proud parents of two kids. Their lovely family is completed by a son named Guriq and a daughter named Mehr. "It's the most beautiful experience I've ever had," says Angad, adding "it is a blessing from the universe. Being able to have children is something that not everyone is fortunate enough to experience. We are overjoyed. The most empowering relationship is that between a parent and a child. I've always wanted to have children when I'm still a young man so I can grow old with them."

