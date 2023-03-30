Hyderabad: IMDb honoured young actor Bhuvan Arora with the STARmeter Award for Breakthrough Star after he dazzled audiences with his performance in the streaming series Farzi. In the series, Bhuvan plays Firoz, Sunny's (played by Shahid Kapoor) partner-in-crime and best buddy, an artist who gets drawn into counterfeiting when he makes the perfect fake currency. In response to the award, the actor stated: A big thank you to all the fans and professionals around the world who've given me so much love for my performance in Farzi. I'm overjoyed and grateful. This is my first prize for individual performance, therefore it means a lot to me.

In the recently released streaming series Farzi, actor Bhuvan Arora plays Shahid Kapoor's best buddy, and has received a lot of favourable feedback for his role. He had initially declined the role doubting the role's length in the series. The actor, who dabbled in street theatre in Delhi, is naturally pleased with the response to his work, which he admitted to having nearly skipped.

"The love that is coming my way has overwhelmed and moved me. Working on the project was a lovely experience, and I am overjoyed with the compliments," he added. Farzi, a black comedy series starring Kay Kay Menon and Vijay Sthupathi, is a story of an artist who forges Indian currency. The show may be viewed on Prime Video. The series is produced by Raj and DK's D2R Films and released on February 10.

For the unversed, IMDb STARmeter Awards honour talent who excel in IMDb's unique rankings as well as those who are trending on the IMDb app's Popular Indian Celebrity feature. Both graph the page views of IMDb's more than 200 million monthly visitors from throughout the world.

