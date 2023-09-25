Hyderabad: Alizeh Agnihotri, Salman Khan's niece, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Farrey. A couple of days ago, several Bollywood celebrities have begun posting mysterious stories on social media with the word Farrey inscribed on them. This sparked a lot of interest among netizens and now it has been established that Farrey is Alizeh's debut film, produced by Salman Khan Films.

Salman took to Twitter on Monday to unveil the first teaser of the film. He began with a mysterious post that read, "Subha subha ek Naya 'F' word seekha.Char baje bataunga (I learned a new F word this morning. I'll tell you more about it at 4 p.m)." And, as promised the actor made the big revelation at four int eh evening saying: "Aapne kya socha, main toh yeh F word ki baat kar raha tha! The #FarreyTeaser is now available! (What did you think? I was talking about this F word)."

The teaser begins with some suspense music and dramatic scenes from the film, creating an eerie atmosphere. There are students taking tests in the hopes of cheating, filling up their OMR sheets, making 'farrey' and at the end getting caught. Alizeh portrays a student in the film.

The film is directed by Soumendra Padhi, best known for his work on Jamtara. It is bankrolled under Salman Khan Films, Mythri Movie Makers, and Athena. Farrey is a slang term used for little chits of paper containing answers that students sneak into exam halls to cheat from.