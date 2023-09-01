Hyderabad: Aamir Khan's much-anticipated project, Champions, which is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish sports dramedy Campeones, has hit a roadblock as Farhan Akhtar, who was initially set to play the lead, has reportedly decided to opt out of the film. Farhan's reported exit from the film has led to a reshuffling of the production schedule, pushing its commencement to January 2024.

The film, which had generated a lot of buzz in Bollywood, had previously seen several big names in contention for the lead role, including Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan. However, it was Farhan Akhtar who ultimately signed on to headline the film. Preparations for the production were in full swing, with an initial plan to begin filming in October.

The decision to delay the film's start date came as a result of the need to cast a few more members for the project, particularly individuals with physical or mental challenges, as the film aims to stay faithful to the original Spanish version, which revolved around a team of people with intellectual disabilities who achieved remarkable success in the world of sports. The casting process for these unique roles has added an additional layer of complexity and time-consuming effort.

However, the major factor contributing to Farhan Akhtar's exit from Champions is said to be his prior commitment to the eagerly awaited Don 3. According to reports, Farhan Akhtar made a personal call to Aamir Khan to discuss his decision to withdraw from Champions. Fortunately, Aamir graciously accepted Farhan's request to opt out of the project, understanding the scheduling conflicts at play.

As of now, Champions, directed by RS Prasanna and produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, is set to commence filming in January 2024, with a release date expected sometime later the same year. Despite the setbacks, the film remains an exciting and ambitious project, poised to deliver a heartwarming and inspiring real-life tale of the Aderes team in Spain.

READ | Aamir Khan to return to big screens after Laal Singh Chaddha debacle with a Christmas release