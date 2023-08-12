Hyderabad: Multihphanate Farhan Akhtar took to social media to share trailer of his daughter Akira Akhtar's short film Homesick. Spreading the word about Akira's short, Farhan also wished her and the team well ahead of Homesick release on August 15. The actor also revealed that Homesick featuring Akira was partly shot at his Mumbai home a couple of weeks ago.

On Saturday, Farhan dropped Homesick trailer which is directed by budding filmmaker Ahaan Vaknalli. Akira aside, the film also features Shrutant Ramaswamy in the lead. Sharing the trailer, Farhan also revealed how he was surprised and curious when Akira once asked him to come over to shoot a couple of scenes for Homesick.

Being a father, Akhtar was seemingly happy as he anticipated hosting the crew but to his surprise, the team comprised just three including the director. Farhan also wished that his 16-year-old daughter's love for "storytelling last a lifetime." The filmmaker ended the post with a query about where can he watch the film.

For unversed, Akira is Farhan's younger daughter with former wife and ace hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. Farhan and Adhuna parted ways after 16 years of marriage, in 2017. The couple also share Shakya Akhtar who recently graduated from UK's Lancaster University while Akira too is studying in London.

Meanwhile, Farhan recently made headlines with the announcement of Don 3 starring Ranveer Singh. The upcoming film will mark his return to direction after 12 years. He was supposed to helm Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt starrer Jee Le Zaraa before Don 3 but the road trip drama with leading ladies of Bollywood derailed for reasons best known to makers.

