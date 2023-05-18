FANS TEASE SHUBMAN GILL AS HE PROMOTES SPIDERMAN SAY SARA KE GHAR BHI ESE HI JATE HO

Hyderabad: Cricketer Shubman Gill, who has made every Indian proud with his performance in cricket matches, knows how to be in the spotlight for various reasons including his love affair with Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan. The cricketer made waves for lending his voice to the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Now, his video from the film's promotion is doing rounds on the internet.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Shubman could be seen climbing on a car from behind and doing the iconic Spider-Man landing posture. In addition to that, he also mimicked the hook manoeuvres of Spider-Man flinging spider silk through the hands. His actions captured the attention of the crowd present there, who were all excited to watch him do the iconic Spider-Man poses and began filming him on their mobile phones.

As soon as the video was shared, social media users went all the way to the comment section and dropped red heart emojis. A user wrote, "Shubhman on Fire (with a fire emoji)." Another hilariously wrote, "Spider man meri sakhti ka galat istemaal hora hai." One more wrote, "Spider-Man ultra lite." While another user teased the cricketer (for reportedly dating actor Sara Ali Khan) and commented, "Sara ke ghar bhi ese hi jate ho (You go to Sara's house like this)."

Also read: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to hit Indian theatres a day before its worldwide release

Meanwhile, Shubhman Gill and Sara Ali Khan have reportedly been dating for a while. Their dating rumours were speculated last year in October when the duo were captured by paparazzi as they were exiting the same hotel together. They were also once spotted on the same flight. Shubham is often teased about Sara.