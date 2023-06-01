FANS REMEMBER SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT AS ANKITA LOKHANDE DROPS VIDEO ON 14 YEARS OF PAVITRA RISHTRA

Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's debut television show Pavitra Rishta on Thursday clocked 14 years. To mark the occasion, Ankita took to her Instagram account, shared a video, and expressed gratitude.

She captioned the post, "14 years of Pavitra rishta and still feels so fresh and connected with my first ever baby.. Thanku god for everything!! And thanks you so much @ektarkapoor for always having that faith in me that I could be your archu and Thanku for giving me the new identity as Archana because the people who loved me during the show when they see or meet me now also,the first name which comes in there mind is archu and I love it so much.. Thanku so much everyone around who has loved and watched this beautiful show called pavitra rishta with all there heart and soul .. I'm grateful forever."

Created by Ekta Kapoor, the show revolved around Manav (Sushant) and Archana (Ankita), a married couple. The two became a household favourite with their stint in the Hindi drama. In fact, not only in reel life, the two fell head over heels in love with each other in real life, too, while shooting for the show.

However, they parted ways after being in a relationship for nearly six years. Soon after she dropped the post, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and emotional messages. "Sushant u r missed every minute," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Yes this is my most favourite show."

"Missing sushant+manav," a fan wrote. A fan commented, "Miss u MANAV (SUSHANT) we love manav...we love u SUSHANT ...by the way show mai manav b tha only archna se show nahi bana tha." For the unversed, Sushant was found dead at the age of 34 at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, which created a lot of controversies.

Meanwhile, Ankita will be next seen opposite actor Randeep Hooda in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar - a biopic on the late freedom fighter, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The movie also features Amit Sial in a pivotal role. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar marks the debut of Randeep Hooda as a director besides playing the titular role. Randeep Hooda has replaced Mahesh Manjrekar as the director of the project. (ANI)

