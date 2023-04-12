FANS MOB HEMA MALINI AS SHE TAKES METRO TO BEAT MUMBAI TRAFFIC

Mumbai: With Mumbai reeling under heavy traffic, commuters have been seen opting for the metro to travel to avoid being stranded at a place for hours. Even celebrities are also recently seen ditching their luxury cars over public transportation, especially the metro. On Tuesday, actor-turned-politician Hema Malini was spotted traveling in the Mumbai Metro.

Taking to her social media account, she gave a glimpse of her metro diaries. She mentioned that it took two hours for her to reach Dahisar, a suburb of Mumbai, by car. So, she decided to take the metro instead and reached the destination on time. "I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience. Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was! True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr," she wrote.

See how her fans got excited to see Hema Malini in the metro.

On the very same day, Hema Malini also traveled in an auto-rickshaw.

Talking about the rickshaw ride, she wrote, "After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me!" Besides Hema Malini, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was seen enjoying the metro ride recently. (With agency inputs)