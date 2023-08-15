FANS DEFEND RANA DAGGUBATI AFTER HE APOLOGISES TO SONAM KAPOOR DULQUER SALMAAN FOR PREVIOUS COMMENT

Hyderabad: In an unexpected turn, Rana Daggubati clarified his remarks and even apologised to Sonam and Dulquer for his lighthearted remark during King Of Kotha event about a Bollywood starlet. Though Rana did not drop names, word quickly spread that the 'Bollywood heroine' who squandered actor Dulquer Salman's time on the set of their film was none other than Sonam Kapoor.

Netizens were sure that the woman was none other than Sonam, who co-starred with Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor. With netizens targetting Sonam for Rana's comment at the promotional event for King of Kotha in Hyderabad, the latter took to Twitter to apologise to the Bollywood actor.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "I am deeply troubled by the negativity directed at Sonam as a result of my comments, which are completely false and were intended entirely in jest. As friends, we frequently exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words were misconstrued."

However, his supporters appeared to be dissatisfied with his apology tweet to Sonam Kapoor. Responding to the Tweet, his fan wrote: "Though he is a Son of Such a Huge Star Dulquer is such a humble guy... We have known this through your words Rana anna and you spoke nothing wrong... TBH apologies are unwarranted in this matter!"

Another one replied: "We are also genuinely troubled when u spoke ur mind why ur apologizing to the worst actress 😆" For the unversed, during the King Of Kotha event, while talking about Dulquer Salmaan, Rana said that a 'Bollywood heroine' wasted Salmaan's time on the sets of their film. "Dulquer was my junior at acting school. There, we became buddies. He is quite courteous. He's in a Hindi film, and the producers are friends of mine. The shoot was taking place near my residence. I went to meet Dulquer," he said.

He further added: "While he was standing in the corner with the spot boy, a big Hindi heroine who was doing that movie was engrossed in a phone conversation with her husband about shopping in London. Her lack of focus hampered the quality of the shot, which frustrated others on set. Despite the disruptions caused by the situation, Dulquer remained patient and understanding, defusing tension and maintaining a harmonious environment."

