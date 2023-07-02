Hyderabad: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani made a rare public appearance after their rumoured breakup. The duo was seen at an event in Delhi together and had also travelled together from Mumbai to Delhi to attend the said event. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were seen sitting next to each other in videos uploaded by her fan pages.

Tiger was seen arriving at the Delhi event with Disha trailing behind him as security cleared their way. They did, however, pose separately for the paparazzi. Disha waited while Tiger posed for the camera, and when he went away, she posed for the camera.

Tiger wore a black T-shirt, matching trousers and shoes to the occasion. Disha wore a short purple top with white trousers and trainers. They were both wearing dark shades. As soon as the video of them arriving together surfaced, their fans couldn't contain their excitement.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote: "Always my favourite Jodi." Some even speculated a patch-up between the two, while others wondered why they broke up. Prior to this, Tiger even wrote a note for Disha's birthday last month.

He posted a throwback photo with the caption, "Only the best times ahead! Always stretch your wings, love, and laughter. @dishapatani, happy birthday." For a long period, Tiger was said to be dating Disha. The couple was well-known for their Sunday lunch outings at eateries and could often be seen together. Although they never formally confirmed their relationship, reports circulated that they had split up.

On the work front, Tiger will co-star with Akshay Kumar in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan. He will also appear alongside Kriti Sanon in Vikas Bahl's upcoming action film Ganpath Part 1. On the other hand, Disha is slated to work on a project with Suriya. The film is provisionally titled Suriya 42 and will be directed by Siruthai Siva. Disha will also appear in Karan Johar's upcoming action film Yodha, alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

