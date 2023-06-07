Hyderabad: Aaliya Siddiqui, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife, has responded to an Instagram user who asked her to change her surname. Aaliya had recently posted a note on Instagram along with a photo of someone. In the photograph, she and her 'friend' leaned in close and grinned at the camera. They had met for coffee at a restaurant.

Aaliya captioned the photo, "It took over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But, in my life, my children have always been and will continue to be my top focus. However, there are some connections that are larger than and beyond friendship, and this is one of them, and I am really glad about it, therefore I wanted to share my joy with you all. Isn't it my right to be happy?"

Reacting to the post, a person commented, "Surname change karlijye aap (Change your surname)." Aaliya replied, "Bohot jaldi (Very soon)." A fan wrote: Stay happy ❤️❤️❤️❤️ congrats from getting rid of toxic bullshit man." Another fan wrote: "Very happy for you 💕 wishing you best of luck for the future 👍

Aaliya posted a picture of herself on Instagram in March of this year and talked about her name change. "As far as my name *Mrs Aaliya Siddiqui* is concerned, it is only for a few days and once I will be officially divorced, I will be returning to my original and previous identity and I will be permanently and officially changing my name to Miss Anjana Kishore Pandey from Mrs Aaliya Siddiqui," the caption read.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya have been embroiled in a matrimonial squabble for some time. They have two kids: daughter Shora (12) and son Yaani (7). Aaliya had accused him of abandoning their children. On the other hand, Nawazuddin stated that Aaliya had taken the children from Dubai to India without his knowledge.

