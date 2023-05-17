FANS APPROVE SARA ALI KHANS CHAKA CHAK DESI LOOK AS SHE DEBUTS IN CANNES 2023 IN TRADITIONAL ATTIRE

Cannes (France): Actor Sara Ali Khan nailed her debut appearance on the international red carpet at Cannes International Film Festival 2023 on Tuesday. Sara looked elegant and graced her presence by bringing 'Desi Glam' energy to the occasion. Several photos and videos of the actor posing on the red carpet have surfaced online, earning praise for the choice of dress she opted for the International event.

Representing the Indian culture on an international platform, the actor went for a desi way with her stunning off-white 'lehenga' at the opening ceremony of the Cannes market. She looked absolutely pretty and pristine. While speaking to the shutterbugs present on the red carpet, the actor said, "Nervous...I've always aspired to be here someday, and I can't believe I'm here."

Speaking about her look, Sara narrated, "It's a traditional and modern Indian handmade design by Abu and Sandeep (Khosla). I've always been proud of my Indianness. It embodies who I am, it's fresh, it's modern, and also has traditional roots."

Taking to her Instagram account, Sara shared a string of pictures of herself posing for the camera. She captioned the post, "You Cannes do it." Reacting to the pictures, a fan said: "The fact that you wore Indian outfits to an international event means a lot to me as a proud Indian woman who thinks there is nothing more beautiful than Indian outfits." The beautiful attire for her Cannes debut was designed by Indian fashion designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is occupied with the promotions of her upcoming romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke in collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she is also involved in the films Ae Watan Mere Watan, an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak. (With agency inputs)

