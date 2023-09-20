Hyderabad: Finally, inside photos from the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Tuesday are out. Shah Rukh Khan had a great day there with his friends and family, as seen in a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram. From Bollywood actors to cricket stars, it turned out to be a starry event.

In a video, Shah Rukh can be seen leaping and sprinting to hug host Nita Ambani as he sees her coming towards him. She too hopped in delight. The two shared a warm hug at the event, the visuals of which are now going viral, with fans expressing jealousy over Mrs Ambani getting to hug the Jawan star.

The video evoked many emotions as SRK fans watched their favourite actor hug Ambani matriarch. Reacting tot he video, one wrote: "Mrs Ambani living my dream life 😍" Another one commented: "SRK ❤️is a different thing😍we can see happiness of Nita Ambani ji😍Ganpati Bappa Maurya🙌"

In another shot, actor Deepika Padukone could be seen fussing over Shah Rukh's younger son AbRam's hair and fixing it. Shah Rukh attended the event with wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and son AbRam. He also received blessings from the priest and laid flowers at Ganpati's feet. In addition, a saffron scarf was offered to Shah Rukh, which he graciously accepted.

SRK fans were overjoyed to have seen what went on inside Antilia, the Ambani home. Others to join the occasion were Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai along with her daughter Aradhya, Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Nene, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Deepika and Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Juhi Chawla, Genelia, and Riteish Deshmukh.

SRK wished everyone a happy Ganesh Chaturthi earlier in the day. He posted on Instagram, saying "Welcome home, Ganpati Bappa Ji. I hope you and your family have a nice day. We pray that Lord Ganesha grant everyone happiness, wisdom, good health, and an abundance of modak to eat.

Currently, Shah Rukh is enjoying the success of Jawan, which shattered numerous box office records. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone all play major roles in the Atlee-directed movie.

