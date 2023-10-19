FAMILY STAR TEASER OUT VIJAY DEVERAKONDA REDEFINES MASCULINITY IN FIRST FILM WITH MRUNAL THAKUR

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda, who has made a name for himself as one of the most in-demand performers in Telugu cinema, shared the teaser of his upcoming flick Family Star on Thursday. The film helmed by Parasuram marks his second collaboration with the director after Geetha Govindam and his first with actor Mrunal Thakur. The film set to release on Pongal 2024 features Vijay and Mrunal Thakur in the lead.