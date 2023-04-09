FAHAD AHMAD PENS GENDER NEUTRAL BIRTHDAY POST FOR BHAI SWARA BHASKER

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker celebrates her 35th birthday today. This is Swara's first birthday after tying the knot with politician Fahad Ahmad. Wishing Swara on her birthday, Fahad shared a 'gender neutral' post on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Fahad penned an adorable birthday wish for his wife. The Samajwadi Party leader thanked Swara for 'completing' him and being his friend and mentor. Letting Swara know that he loves her, Fahad also called her 'bhai' and said the noun is 'gender neutral.'

"Many many happy returns of the day bhai, listening to your suggestion on my birthday I am married, I hope u get to know from twitter🙈 Thank you for completing me in every aspect,m blessed to have a friend and mentor like u😘 I love you my heart❤️ P.S-bhai is gender neutral," reads Fahad's birthday note for Swara.

Swara and Fahad registered their wedding in court on January 6 under the Special Marriage Act. The duo announced their union on February 16 via social media. The couple had an elaborate wedding at Swara's grandparent's home in Delhi in March.

On the work front. Bhasker was last seen in the buddy comedy film Jahaan Chaar Yaar in 2022. Coming up next for her is Mrs. Falani wherein she will be seen essaying nine different characters. Talking about the film, Swara has earlier said that the upcoming film is going to be her most challenging project so far. Interestingly, all nine characters played by Swara are home-makers hailing from different states of India.