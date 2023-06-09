FACING TOUGHEST TRIAL OF LIFE KAJOL DELETES ALL INSTAGRAM POSTS AS SHE ANNOUNCES BREAK FROM SOCIAL MEDIA

Hyderabad Bollywood actor Kajol on Friday shared a cryptic post on Instagram The actor who enjoys 144 million followers on Instagram has deleted all the posts except the one announcing a break from social media While her fans are expressing concern a section of social media is convinced that it is a gimmick to promote her upcoming seriesKajol took to her social media handles to announce that she is going on a digital detox The announcement created ripples on social media as the accomplished actor has hinted at a tough time in life Sharing a post on Instagram which reads Facing one of the toughest trials of my life Kajol wrote in the caption Taking a break from social media The 48yearold actor also announced social media break on Twitter and Facebook where she has amassed a following of 36 million and 28 million respectively While she deleted all posts on Instagram her Facebook and Twitter handles still feature old posts Kajol s latest post has left fans worrying who are assuming that something is bothering the actor while netizens are churning out various theories as they try to dissect her decision to go off social mediaREAD Kajol asks fans to guess who she resembles in AI pictures of hersSoon after Kajol announced the social media break a fan wrote Please take care while another admirer of hers sent virtual love and strength to fight all odds in life if there are any Meanwhile a netizen suspected that Kajol going off the social media grid as part of promotions for her upcoming project This a promotional strategy for her next OTT series The Good Wife wrote a user on InstagramFor unversed Kajol will be seen in The Good Wife which is the Indian adaptation of the US series of the same name The eightepisode series helmed by Suparn Verma will premiere on Disney Hotstar