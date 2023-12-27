EXCITED AND EXTREMELY HAPPY RUBINA DILAIK ABHINAV SHUKLA DROP FIRST PICTURES OF TWIN DAUGHTERS AS THEY TURN A MONTH OLD

Hyderabad: Television actors Rubina Dilaik and her spouse Abhinav Shukla, who welcomed their daughters on November 27, officially announced the arrival of their twins, Edhaa and Jeeva, as they turned one month old on December 27. The actor-couple took to their social media handle to provide a glimpse into their lives by sharing a lovely family photo of four on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Rubina shared with her fans that Edhaa and Jeeva had turned one month old today. The couple held a small puja at home to mark the special say. Dropping a series of photos, Rubina wrote in the caption, "Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today …. Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes For our angels."

The news of Rubina's pregnancy had been going around on the internet for several days. Their fans had speculated that the Choti Bahu actor and her husband Abhinav Shukla had already been blessed with twins, but the couple chose to remain silent about it. Adding to the anticipation, Rubina's trainer had accidentally revealed the news on social media a few days ago.

Rubina successfully hosted a podcast titled Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi throughout her pregnancy journey. Popular figures from the television industry appeared on her show as guests, where they talked about their own experiences with parenting. It was during one of these episodes that Rubina revealed the news of expecting twins.