EX FLAMES KARTIK AARYAN AND SARA ALI KHAN LIKELY TO COME TOGETHER FOR BHOOL BHULAIYAA 3

Hyderabad: Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), which starred Kartik, Kiara Advani, and Tabu, the team helmed by Anees Bazmee, and producer Bhushan Kumar is geared up to continue the franchise with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The upcoming horror comedy is said to be reuniting ex-flames Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is likely to go on floors in February 2024, marking the duo's second collaboration following their appearance together in the 2020 film Love Aaj Kal.

According to reports, the makers have locked the script and are enthusiastic about commencing filming in early 2024. Both Kartik and Sara Ali Khan are reportedly eager to join forces again for this project. If the reports of their casting together turn out to be true, it would undoubtedly become a major talking point, given their romantic history.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is slated to be shot over three months with plans for release during the Diwali 2024 period, a webloid report suggested. Prior to their collaboration on the franchise's next installment, Sara and Kartik had previously worked together in Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali and also featuring Randeep Hooda.

Interestingly, during an episode of Koffee With Karan season 8, Sara Ali Khan discussed her past relationship with Kartik Aaryan, and candidly spoke about the challenges of dealing with heartbreak. This conversation took place while she appeared on the show alongside Ananya Panday.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Kartik also responded to the ongoing scrutiny of his personal life, attributing part of it to media focus, emphasizing that his relationships often overshadow his professional endeavors. Hinting at Sara and Ananya discussing him on Koffee With Karan 8, Kartik also suggested that perhaps his ex-partners should avoid discussing him publicly.