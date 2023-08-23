EX FLAMES AKSHAY KUMAR AND RAVEENA TANDON TO SHARE SCREEN AFTER 20 YEARS

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon were one of the most popular on-screen couples in the 90s. During that time, the pair was allegedly in a relationship, but they eventually parted ways and began new chapters in their lives. It has now been revealed that the actors will reunite in the third installment of the Welcome franchise after a span of 20 years.

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon have collaborated on a number of movies such as Mohra, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Barood, and Keemat among others. They last appeared together in Police Force: An Inside Story. It has taken 20 long years and a comic adventure like Welcome 3 to finally bring the actors together. Although specifics of their dynamic in the movie are being kept a secret, it is unlike anything they have ever done before.

Welcome to the Jungle is an adventure comedy with a big ensemble. The preparation for the upcoming romantic comedy is ongoing, and the shooting schedule will be planned soon. This reunion excites both Akshay and Raveena. The fact that they have teamed together on a script that merits each of their respective talents is in fact a hopeful development. Welcome To The Jungle will be arriving in theatres next year on the occasion of Christmas.

Meanwhile, Akshay's latest release OMG 2 is running in theaters. The film has entered Rs 100 crore club in India and holding its own amid Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 wave at the box office. Both films arrive in theaters on August 11.