Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor and jewellery designer Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor will foray into films with Karan Johar-backed Bedahdak is known. The aspiring actor is yet to kickstart shooting for her debut film but before Bedhadak goes on the floors, Shanaya bagged a significant role in Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's upcoming pan-India film Vrushabha.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that Shanaya will be joining the cast of Mohanlal-fronted Vrushabha. Not only Ms. Kapoor, Salma Agha's daughter Zahrah S Khan will also be part of the film which has Nanda Kishore at the helm. Touted to be an epic action entertainer transcending generations, Vrushabha is likely to go on floors later this month.

As reported earlier, Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms has teamed up with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for the bilingual pan-India project, which will be simultaneously shot in Telugu and Malayalam. Vrushabha will also be released in Kannada, Tamil and Hindi next year. While details about the film's plot are kept under wraps, the makers claimed that it will be high on emotion and visual effects. Shanaya and Zahrah aside, Telugu actor Roshann will also be seen playing the role of Mohanlal's son in the film.

Coming back to Shanaya's debut Bedhadak, the Shashank Khaitan-directed film is bankrolled by Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions. The makers announced Bedhadak in March 2022 but the film met with a few roadblocks before it could go on floors. Shanaya underwent workshops and multiple reading sessions for the film which also stars Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya in lead roles. Bedhadak is said to be taking off soon.

