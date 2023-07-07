EVELYN SHARMA SHARES FIRST GLIMPSE OF HER NEWBORN REVEALS NAME OF HER BABY BOY

Hyderabad: Actor Evelyn Sharma announced the birth of her son on her social media handle on Thursday. Evelyn, who is best known for co-starring with Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, also shared her son's first photo with her and announced his name. The actor revealed the news of her second pregnancy in January. She welcomed her first child in 2021.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Evelyn wrote in the caption, "Never thought I could feel this amazing right after giving birth. I'm so happy I could sing from the rooftops! Say hi to our little baby boy Arden." She added hashtags including new mom, baby boy, mom life, postpartum, happiness, and loving life, among others to the caption. The picture was taken shortly after Evelyn gave birth. She smiled for the camera as she carried her baby in her arms.

Soon after she shared her post, social media users flocked to the comment section and congratulated her. An Instagram user wrote, "Congratulations dear... Lots of love to both of you." Another user wrote, "Yay!! Sooo happy for you! You both look beautiful." One more wrote, "Congratulations @evelyn_sharma. Much love to mommy and daddy and blessings and kisses to Arden." A fan commented, "Congratulations Evelyn. You and the baby look amazing."

Evelyn married Australia-based Tushaan Bhindi in 2021. She has worked in movies such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Main Tera Hero, among others. After getting married, Evelyn moved to Australia, where she lives with her husband and family.