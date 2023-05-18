ENTERTAINMENT GIANT WARNER BROS DISCOVERY TO SET UP INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CENTRE IN HYDERABAD

Hyderabad: Global media and entertainment giant Warner Bros. Discovery, renowned for its diverse portfolio of content and brands, has come forward to invest in the vibrant media and entertainment space hub of Hyderabad. It has been revealed that the conglomerate will set up an International Development Centre (IDC) in the city. An official release from the State government said IDC is expected to create employment for 1,200 professionals.

Minister for IT KT Rama Rao, who is currently touring the USA, had a meeting with the senior Vice-President of Finance at Warner Bros. Discovery, Alexandra Carter. The discussions during the meeting highlighted the shared vision of both parties in driving growth and innovation in the media and entertainment industry, further solidifying their partnership for a promising future in Hyderabad.

"The city's media and entertainment system will be strengthened with the establishment of the Warner Bros. office in Hyderabad," said the IT Minister. "The IDC set up in Hyderabad will be a strategic hub for Warner Bros. Discovery operations. In the first year of establishing the IDC, 1,200 professionals will get job opportunities," he said. KTR explained that there would be an expansion of activities as per further business development.

Warner Bros. Discovery, a premier global media and entertainment company, offers audiences the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content, brands and franchises across television, film, streaming and gaming. Their impressive portfolio of brands includes globally recognised names such as HBO, HBO Max, CNN, TLC, Discovery, Discovery Plus, WB, Eurosport, Animal Planet, Cartoon Network, Cinemax, Pogo, Toon Cart, HGTV and Quest.