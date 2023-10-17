Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is all geared up for his role as the primary villain in the highly anticipated Tiger 3, where he will clash with the lead actor Salman Khan. Emraan portrays Aatish, a merciless mercenary, who is Tiger's ultimate rival. The response to Emraan's unique portrayal gained significant momentum after the trailer was released on Monday.

In a recent interaction with a newswire, Emraan spoke about his character, stating that creating his character Aatish was an incredible experience - a man driven by anger, who will stop at nothing to finish Tiger. The actor mentioned that he portrays a villain that is exceptionally distinct, a rarity in Hindi cinema. He said that his character is intelligent, whose mind is his most potent weapon, and who holds considerable authority to set his nefarious plans into motion across nations.

Emraan continued by saying that his sole purpose in the movie is to destroy Tiger and his family, and by doing that, he wants to take out the biggest super agent of India. He stated that his character knows that Tiger will always be the last man standing for India and therefore, he is determined to eliminate him, no matter what it takes.

Emraan's character came as a delightful surprise for his fans. He expressed that he was eagerly waiting to reveal information about Tiger 3, and was well aware that the unveiling of his character would have a tremendous impact. He shared it was clear that the trailer of Tiger 3 would bring the anti-hero into the limelight, and he is pleased that people are appreciating his menacing portrayal.

The actor also emphasized the lasting impression that villains often leave on people. He added that playing an anti-hero is always fun because one can portray someone, who has no regard for rules, and instead, they create their own rules. Therefore, Emraan remarked that he seized the opportunity, knowing that he would have the liberty to create a villain that would hopefully be remembered for a long time.