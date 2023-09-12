ELVISH YADAV AND URVASHI RAUTELA TEASE FANS WITH HUM TOH DEEWANE SONG TEASER

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela and prominent YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav have collaborated on a new song titled Hum To Deewane. The song marks the first time collaboration between the two. This song is a heartfelt homage to romance, aimed at all the passionate lovers out there.

Urvashi took to Instagram to drop the teaser on Tuesday. "'Hum Toh Deewane' Releasing on 14th September at 11 a.m. only on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel StayTuned!!" she captioned the post. Fans couldn't contain their excitement for this fresh and surprising pair as soon as the teaser was released on the social media site.

In the video, Urvashi looked stunning in a yellow suit in the opening scene. Elvish, on the other hand, donned a checkered shirt with a leather jacket and black slacks. The music video is shot in Rajasthan and will be posted on the official YouTube channel of 'Play DM' on Elvish's birthday, September 14th.

Rautela oozes Indian charm in traditionals in the song teaser, whereas Yadav exudes a more casual attitude, oozing calm and confident vibes while dressed in a fashionable combination of a checkered shirt, black trousers and a leather jacket. The disparity in their appearances is more than just an aesthetic distinction; it is also a hint, pointing to a fascinating chemistry that will be featured on the track.

The lyrics suggest a story of passionate love, and the teaser just adds to the audience's interest in what awaits them. Fans are already buzzing with excitement after seeing the teaser release, which has sparked an online frenzy, thanks in part to Elvish's own popularity and loyal fan following.

Urvashi had earlier expressed her joy at featuring with Elvish in the song, saying, "Elvish Yadav has truly delivered an incredible performance in Hum Toh Deewane, leaving everyone pleasantly surprised. I believe that Bollywood desperately needs heroes like Elvish."

Urvashi was most recently featured in the web series Inspector Avinash, in which she co-starred with actor Randeep Hooda. The show is available on JioCinema. Elvish, on the other hand, was crowned winner of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2.

