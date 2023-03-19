Hyderabad: Twitter boss Elon Musk on Sunday shared a quote on love which evoked a reaction from Bollywood actor-producer Kangana Ranaut. The actor is seemingly in disbelief as to how can somebody have a 'more dramatic life' than hers when it comes to matters of love and relationship.

Elon has had a string of high-profile relationships is known. The Twitter owner and Tesla founder has dated a slew of gorgeous women including Amber Heard and Natasha Bassett. Muks has fathered ten children with his former wives and partners. Love, however, seemingly remains unrequited for the man who tops the richest man in the world list.

Taking to Twitter, Elon shared a quote on love that reads: "Falling in love hits different when you know they are paid actors sent by the CIA to distract you from dedicating your life to dismantling the government." Soon after Elon shared the tweet it seemingly resonated with Kangana, who too had a public fallout with her alleged ex.

Sharing Elon's tweet, Kangana said it is hard to believe how someone can have a more dramatic life than hers when it comes to matter of hearts. The actor also dragged in the 'film mafia' and her infamous relationship in the tweet. "I never believed someone can have more dramatic life than me, this sounds more exciting than entire film mafia trying to put me in jail for a love affair… 👌."

Kangan's tweet has triggered a meme fest on the micro-blogging site as tweeple feel that she is 'obsessed' with her past. Few even suggested Kangana to 'move on' in life as the other party involved has certainly done. Meanwhile, a section of social media also spoke in support of the actor and lauded her for not mincing her words.