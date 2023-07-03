EKTAA KAPOOR EXCITED FOR HER FIRST PAN INDIA FILM WITH MOHANLAL

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will feature in Vrushabha, Ektaa Kapoor's first pan-India bilingual film that will hit the screens in 2024. Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms has teamed up with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for the project, which will be filmed in Telugu and Malayalam. The queen of soaps in India Ektaa Kapoor made the announcement on Monday on her social media handle.

Directed by Nanda Kishore, Vrushabha will go on floors later this month. Sharing the post on Instagram, Ektaa wrote in the caption. "Posing with d legend n the genius!!!! JAI MATA DI so excited to b working with the actor par excellence @mohanlal. Balaji Telefilms partners with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for VRUSHABHA - a Pan India bilingual Telugu Malayalam Film starring megastar Mohanlal."

She further wrote, "High on emotions and VFX, the film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generations. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, VRUSHABHA, directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi."

Nanda Kishore has previously helmed eight Kannada films and Vrushbha will be his first pan-Indian film. Vrushabha will be an action entertainer and the audience is eagerly looking forward to this movie. The story reportedly centres on a father and son filled with action and emotion. Meanwhile, Ektaa Kapoor's next Hindi film production is The Crew, which features Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu. Rajesh Krishnan is the director of this film. (With agency inputs)