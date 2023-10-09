Hyderabad: Ektaa Kapoor is in a rage as she takes to Twitter to respond to some criticism from social media users. She began by discussing her most recent film, Thank You For Coming, which stars Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill. The tweet read, "So I'm back briefly on Twitter before my team shuts me out for talking too much."

In response to a negative review of Thank You For Coming, Ektaa said, "The amount of noise #thankyouforcoming is making Freedom cannot be decided and accuracy (don't talk about accuracy) toh aap chodd hi dijiye! (sic). On the brighter side, this review made me smile." The producer defended her picture against critics, saying, "#ThankYouForComing is a little mad movie made by mad crazy partner Rhea (Kapoor) that doesn't smash patriarchy but tickles with feathers under its nose so all the bulls***t gets sneezed out!"

"With my thrill issues, I wouldn't have it any other way! From being chastised for destroying culture because it 'promotes' self-pleasure (how is that destroying anything if you keep your hands to yourself?) to being praised by Indian and foreign media. #ThankYouForComimg raises a huge question how comfortable are we with women choosing themselves and who decides how much 'freedom' is 'allowed' (the irony of this statement)," she wrote.

Apart from that, Ekta also responded to some trolls on the microblogging platform. When someone wrote to her, "Pls stop making adult films," Ektaa said, "No, I'm an adult, so I will make adult films." Another person wrote to her, "Shame on you." "OK, shame on me," she replied. A Twitter user also accused her and Karan Johar of destroying the nation's culture with their films and shows. The individual posted a message that read, "Aap or Karan Johar ne pure India ko bigada (you and Karan Johar have ruined the nation)." "Hmmmmmm!" said the director.