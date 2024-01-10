Ek hazaron mein meri behna hai: Azad Khan melts internet as he sings at Ira's sangeet - watch
Published: 50 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta, is scheduled to get married in style in Udaipur today, January 10. On January 9, Ira and Nupur Shikhare celebrated their sangeet with their close friends and family members, videos of which are currently going viral online. One such endearing moment from the event was little Azad Khan dedicating a song for his sister Ira at the ceremony.
Mr. Perfectionist #AamirKhan sings a song during wedding festivities of daughter #IraKhan pic.twitter.com/WlARMkxT0C— RAJ (@AamirsDevotee) January 9, 2024
A sweet video clip that has been going viral on social media caught the priceless moment. At the event, Aamir Khan gave a unique performance with his son Azad and ex-wife Kiran Rao. The three, dressed in traditional garb, serenaded the couple with renditions of heartfelt songs like Aa chal ke tujhe mein leke chalo ek aise gagan ke tale and Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai. However, what caught the attention of netizens was Azad singing Phoolon ka taaron ka sabka kehna hai for his sister Ira. Aamir Khan joined with son Azad and his second wife Kiran Rao made the night memorable as the trio sang for the newlyweds.
Mr. Perfectionist #AamirKhan sings a special song for daughter #IraKhan in Udaipur for the occasion of her wedding festivities accompanied by son Azad Rao Khan and ex wife Kiran Rao ❤ pic.twitter.com/SbuO7kFLkO— RAJ (@AamirsDevotee) January 10, 2024
Another highlight of the night was Ira' attire. She appeared on their sangeet night dressed in traditional garb. While Ira wore a heavily embroidered lehenga with a maroon velvet hood-like trail, Nupur kept to a stylish sherwani. Following their registered marriage on January 3, the bride and groom travelled to Udaipur with their relatives and friends for a three-day celebration that featured a sangeet, a pyjama-themed party, a mehendi ceremony, and a football match between the couple and their friends. The two will be hosting a grand reception in Mumbai on January 13.