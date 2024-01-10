Hyderabad: Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta, is scheduled to get married in style in Udaipur today, January 10. On January 9, Ira and Nupur Shikhare celebrated their sangeet with their close friends and family members, videos of which are currently going viral online. One such endearing moment from the event was little Azad Khan dedicating a song for his sister Ira at the ceremony.

A sweet video clip that has been going viral on social media caught the priceless moment. At the event, Aamir Khan gave a unique performance with his son Azad and ex-wife Kiran Rao. The three, dressed in traditional garb, serenaded the couple with renditions of heartfelt songs like Aa chal ke tujhe mein leke chalo ek aise gagan ke tale and Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai. However, what caught the attention of netizens was Azad singing Phoolon ka taaron ka sabka kehna hai for his sister Ira. Aamir Khan joined with son Azad and his second wife Kiran Rao made the night memorable as the trio sang for the newlyweds.