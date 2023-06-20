ECSTATIC GRANDAD CHIRANJEEVI VISIT RAM CHARAN UPASANAS BABY GIRL IN HOSPITAL JR NTR WELCOMES COUPLE TO PARENTS CLUB

Hyderabad: RRR star Ram Charan and wife, entrepreneur Upasana Konidela are now proud parents to a baby girl. The couple welcomed their first child together on Tuesday morning. Soon after the news of Ram Charan and Upasana being blessed with a baby girl surfaced online, Ram Charan's father, veteran actor-politician Chiranjeevi visited the hopital with his wife Surekha Konidela and other family members. Meanwhile, Ram Charan's friend and RRR co-star Jr NTR also took to social media to congratulate the couple.

Soon after Upasana gave birth to a baby girl, Chiranjeevi along with his wife and daughters Sushmita and Sreeja paid visit to new parents and just born at the hospital. Also seen at the hospital was Upasana's mother Shobana Kamineni.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi, shared the news of his granddaughter's arrival in a Twitter post. "Welcome Little Mega Princess!! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!! (sic)" tweeted the 67-year-old superstar.

Ram Charan's cousin and actor Sai Dharam Tej also took to social media and wrote, "Welcome Home Little One 🤩 Overwhelmed with Joy & Happiness. Congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela as you embrace this incredible journey of parenthood with this beautiful blessing ❤️❤️❤️. Our boundless family is wishing you endless love, laughter, and warmth."

Jr NTR, who shares a close bond with Ram Charan penned a heartfelt note for the new parents. Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, "Congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela. Welcome to the parents club. Every moment spent with the baby girl will be an unforgettable memory for a life time. May God bless her and you all with immense happiness."

Fans of Mega family have seemingly gone berserk with the news of Ram Charan and Upasana welcoming baby girl. In several viral videos, Mega family fans are seen celebrating the arrival of Ram Charan and Upasana's bundle of joy.

Both the mother and the baby are doing well, said the hospital, where Upasana was admitted on Monday. "Miss Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well," the hospital said in the medical bulletin. Ram, 38, and Upasana, 33, tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years. The couple announced their pregnancy last December.