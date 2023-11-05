Hyderabad: The upcoming Christmas season is set to witness an epic clash at the box office, with two major films, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar, slated to be released during this festive period. Industry experts believe that avoiding such a clash would be beneficial for the film industry, considering both movies are expected to be blockbuster hits. While the official release date for Dunki has not been confirmed yet, the recently released teaser hinted at a theatrical release during Christmas 2023, creating a buzz of excitement among Shah Rukh Khan's fans.

There is a strong buzz that Prabhas' Salaar, originally scheduled to hit screens on December 22, might choose to postpone its release to 2024. This decision, if made, would prevent a head-to-head clash with Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated Dunki, which is expected to be the actor's third major success of the year.

Shah Rukh Khan has had two consecutive box office blockbusters with Pathaan and Jawan, both earning over Rs 1000 crore each, while Prabhas has faced disappointment with Radhe Shyam and Adipurush falling short of expectations at the ticket counters. Industry insiders suggest that Shah Rukh Khan may end 2023 on a high note with Rajkumar Hirani's signature social comedy, which is expected to be another blockbuster.

Salaar was initially slated for a September 28 release, but unforeseen circumstances led to a delay until December. If the buzz around Salaar release turns out to be true, Prabhas could look forward to starting 2024 on a positive note with two major film releases. His sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD is already set for a January 2024 release and is highly anticipated, boasting an ensemble cast.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, on his birthday, expressed his desire to bring families together in cinemas to watch Dunki on Christmas. He emphasised the importance of community viewing and hoped that people would come to theaters to share laughter and tears with others. Dunki also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover in pivotal roles.