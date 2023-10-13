DUNKI VS SALAAR BOX OFFICE CLASH CONFIRMED SHAH RUKH KHAN STARRER TO HIT THEATRES ON CHRISTMAS TEASER TO DROP SOON

Hyderabad: The release of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki has been eagerly anticipated by everyone ever since its announcement. As a result of all the buzz around it, people are now eagerly awaiting its release. Although there have been numerous rumours regarding the official date of release, it has now been established that the movie's release will not be delayed.

While there have been rumours about the rescheduling of Dunki, it has now been confirmed that the movie will be released on Christmas in 2023. Shah Rukh Khan's team on Twitter (now known as X) confirmed the news, putting an end to all speculations around the release date of the Shah Rukh starrer.

One of the biggest box office clashes with the two superstars coming together on December 25 was anticipated by the audience as Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, and Salaar, starring Prabhas, were both slated to release in theatres on Christmas this year. However, there was buzz that Dunki might be delayed and Salaar might eye a solo release. Film industry analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Buzz: #SalaarVsDunki X #ShahRukhKhan's #Dunki likely to get POSTPONED. There will be a SOLO release for Prabhas' Salaar."

However, Rajkumar Hirani's movie won't be delayed. As previously informed, it will hit the theatres on December 25. Trade expert Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news on Instagram, stating that Dunki will arrive around Christmas.