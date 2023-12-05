Hyderabad: Last year, Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani revealed their first joint project, Dunki. With great fanfare, the filmmakers debuted the trailer for their eagerly awaited social comedy-drama on Tuesday. Dunki Drop 4, as it was billed, was the trailer finally which was dropped following the teaser, the song Lutt Putt Gaya, and the lyrical video Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se. The highly anticipated trailer invoked major reactions on social media with netizens going berserk on X (fromerly known as Twitter).

We were given a preview of the movie's plot in Dunki Drop 4. With Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani—the director of hit films like Sanju, PK, 3 Idiots, and the Munna Bhai series—have come together for the first time and it was bound to create chatter. Many social media users celebrated the two icons coming together promising a never before seen spectacle. With the trailer release, a user wrote: "Rajkumar hirani never dissapoints. When king of content meets king of bollywood. @iamsrk #DunkiTrailer."

Another wrote: "I always had the blind faith that Rajkumar Hirani will bring the best of Shah Rukh Khan whenever they'll do a film. #DunkiTrailer has already given the confirmation of that. PEAK OF SHAH RUKH KHAN - THE ACTOR @iamsrk 🔥"

One X user drew parallel between Shah Rukh Khan's previous release Pathaan with Dunki, stating: "Coincidence is last word of trailer #Pathan : Jay hind Last word of trailer #Dunki : Jay hind 🇮🇳 💙 . Salar you mess with wrong guy #ShahRukhKhan ❤️‍🔥 ." Other X posts talked about the epic scale and acting calibre of SRK. Check out the posts here.

Other die hard Shah Rukh Khan fans cautioned Prabhas' fans as Dunki and Salaar are headed for a box office clash this December. Taking to X, a user wrote releasing Salaar against Dunki will prove to be the biggest mistake of Prabhas. Onthe other hand, Prabhas' fans hit back stating Dunki was an average Rajkumar Hirani film. As the war of words continue on social media, moviegoers cannot wait for December 21 and witness the grand battle on the big screens.

Talking about Dunki, in addition to Shah Rukh Khan, the film's ensemble cast also includes Anil Grover, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vikram Kochhar. Hirani and Abhijat Joshi along with writer Kanika Dhillon have written it. The film is about a group of people who wanted to go back to their native country- India. Dunki is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films production.