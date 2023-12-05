DUNKI TRAILER SHAH RUKH KHAN EMBARKS ON REMARKABLE JOURNEY OF LOVE FRIENDSHIP AND NOSTALGIA

Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the highly anticipated Dunki trailer on Tuesday. Khan describes the film helmed by Rajkumar Hirani as a wild adventure centered around friendship. The story revolves around four friends from a Punjab village who share a common aspiration: to travel to England. Despite lacking visas and tickets, the film follows their journey and how they strive to fulfill their dream.

The trailer opens with Shah Rukh Khan narrating the tale's origins in 1995 Punjab, where he encounters four determined individuals - Manu (played by Taapsee Pannu), Sukhi (portrayed by Vicky Kaushal), Buggu (enacted by Vikram Kochhar), and Balli (played by Anil Grover) - all desperate to reach London.

Throughout the trailer, Khan's character, Hardayal Singh Dhillon (Hardy), expresses the dire circumstances that pushed him to leave his homeland. The Dunki trailer also reveals a 25-year leap in the story as Hardy returns to Punjab and vows to conclude the journey he embarked upon decades earlier.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, known for uplifting movies like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, 3 Idiots, and PK, Dunki explores the comedic yet dramatic journey of immigration-obsessed Indians seeking unconventional paths to emigrate to countries such as the UK and Canada.

This film marks Hirani's return after his 2018 hit, Sanju, and his first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. Boman Irani, a regular in Hirani's films, is also part of the cast. Following the successes of Pathaan and Jawan, Dunki stands as Shah Rukh Khan's third release this year. Scheduled for a December 21 premiere, it's set to hit the big screens a day before Prabhas' Salaar makes its theatrical debut.