Hyderabad: On Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming birthday, a special treat awaits his fans. King Khan, who delivered back-to-back blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan, is gearing up for a third hit in 2023 with his Christmas release, Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. This collaboration between two giants of Indian cinema, SRK, and Rajkumar Hirani, is highly anticipated and is expected to make waves at the box office.

According to the latest reports, the first teaser for Dunki will make its digital debut on November 2, 2023, which coincides with Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. This teaser is a gift to SRK's millions of fans worldwide. Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan plans to host a special birthday event for his fans in Mumbai, where they will have the opportunity to watch the teaser alongside the superstar.

The teaser for Dunki has received a U certification from the Central Board of Film Certification. This film is a joint production of Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Jio Studios. The producers have prepared two teaser versions, one slightly under a minute and the other close to two minutes in duration. It's yet to be announced which version they will release on November 2.

This teaser aims to introduce the audience to the world created by Rajkumar Hirani over the past few years. Dunki promises a different side of SRK and is expected to be a Christmas treat for the audience. In a strategic move, the teaser will also be screened in cinemas around the world alongside the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer, Tiger 3. Dunki teaser is just the beginning of a series of promotional assets that the team plans to unveil in the coming weeks.