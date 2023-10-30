Dunki teaser to be out on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, King Khan to plan grand event for fans in Mumbai
Published: 55 minutes ago
Hyderabad: On Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming birthday, a special treat awaits his fans. King Khan, who delivered back-to-back blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan, is gearing up for a third hit in 2023 with his Christmas release, Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. This collaboration between two giants of Indian cinema, SRK, and Rajkumar Hirani, is highly anticipated and is expected to make waves at the box office.
Finally #DunkiTeaser Censored, Total 2 Teaser Has Been Censored— Prince Raj (@PrinceSRKian_2) October 30, 2023
Masss And Exciting News, Monster Is Arriving 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HVrRfdr9oE
According to the latest reports, the first teaser for Dunki will make its digital debut on November 2, 2023, which coincides with Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. This teaser is a gift to SRK's millions of fans worldwide. Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan plans to host a special birthday event for his fans in Mumbai, where they will have the opportunity to watch the teaser alongside the superstar.
#DunkiTeaser coming on 2nd nov 🔥 ...Ready for the heavenly masterpiece !#ShahRukhKhan #Dunki pic.twitter.com/CQmo2XRHu6— YASIR (@Yasir_tweetz) October 30, 2023
The teaser for Dunki has received a U certification from the Central Board of Film Certification. This film is a joint production of Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Jio Studios. The producers have prepared two teaser versions, one slightly under a minute and the other close to two minutes in duration. It's yet to be announced which version they will release on November 2.
This teaser aims to introduce the audience to the world created by Rajkumar Hirani over the past few years. Dunki promises a different side of SRK and is expected to be a Christmas treat for the audience. In a strategic move, the teaser will also be screened in cinemas around the world alongside the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer, Tiger 3. Dunki teaser is just the beginning of a series of promotional assets that the team plans to unveil in the coming weeks.
Dunki is set against the backdrop of illegal immigration and also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It combines social comedy with drama and emotions, marking the first collaboration between SRK and Hirani after multiple attempts over the past two decades. The worldwide release of Dunki is scheduled to hit theaters on Thursday, December 21, 2023.