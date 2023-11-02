Hyderabad: The wait is finally over as the teaser of the much-anticipated movie Dunki starring the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan is out. The teaser recorded 64,000 views on YouTube in the first 10 minutes of the release.

The teaser has started receiving all the warmth and love from the fans as the day also marks the birthday of Shah Rukh Khan. Among all the initial reactions, one user wrote on X, "Here is the Teaser of the Biggest Movie of the Year and Biggest Actor-Director Pair. What a Treat for @iamsrk Fan on #HappyBirthdaySRK.

Another user penned, "#DunkiTeaser first drop is too hilarious. A dream comes true for the dream collaboration of the universe - SRK x Rajkumar Hirani. Social message hai, comedy hai, subject bhi accha hai, casting bhi tagdi hai and that last doctor wala scene."

The teaser shows SRK in one of the iconic scenes, where the superstar is seen on the gate of the train, just like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge. On it, a user wrote, "From Raj to Hardy, Another Emotional - Roller coaster journey!"