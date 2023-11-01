Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are set to unveil their much-anticipated collaboration, Dunki, in cinemas on December 22. Fans are eagerly anticipating the teaser for the film, and while there were rumors it would be released on Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday, November 2, the latest reports suggest that the teaser will actually drop on Thursday morning.

This year, Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans to two blockbusters after a dry spell of over four years. However, the excitement for him continues to build, with Dunki marking his final film of the year and a Christmas release on December 22.

According to a webloid report, the teaser for Dunki is scheduled to be revealed at 11 a.m. on November 2, which has been dubbed 'SRK Day.' The teaser is expected to provide a glimpse into the storyline of Rajkumar Hirani's first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar's appearance in the film, and the rest of the cast, including Taapsee Pannu. Rumors also suggest that the cast may include Dia Mirza, Parikshit Sahni, Boman Irani, Dharmendra, Satish Shah, and guest appearances by Kajol and Vicky Kaushal.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani were initially set to collaborate on Raju's 2003 directorial debut, Munna Bhai MBBS, but due to Shah Rukh's health issues, the role eventually went to Sanjay Dutt. Shah Rukh was also offered Aamir Khan's role in the 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots. Finally, the collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani on Dunki was announced last year, much to the delight of fans.