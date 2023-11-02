DUNKI TEASER HYPE REACHES A CRESCENDO AS SHAH RUKH KHAN CONFIRMS RELEASE OF PROMOTIONAL ASSET

Hyderabad: November 2 is a special day for fans all over the country as it marks the birthday of the iconic actor, Shah Rukh Khan. The enthusiasm and adoration among his fanbase are truly a spectacle to behold. This year, the internet is buzzing with excitement for two significant reasons - King Khan's birthday celebration and the release of the much-anticipated teaser for his upcoming film, Dunki.

Fans have eagerly awaited the first glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan's next cinematic venture, Dunki, directed by the acclaimed Rajkumar Hirani. This year has been an exciting journey for Shah Rukh's admirers, as the beloved actor, after a four-year long wait, has delivered not one, but two all-time blockbusters. The movie, Dunki, set to grace the screens on Christmas Day, December 22, is all set to make the fans go crazy as the teaser releases today, confirmed the mega star himself.

Alongside Shah Rukh, the movie also stars Taapsee Pannu in a leading role. Also, this will be the first time when Shahrukh will be working will the profound director Rajkumar Hirani.

The official teaser for Dunki is scheduled to be unveiled today at 11 am. The actor himself plans to celebrate his special day with fans in Mumbai and watch the teaser with them. Notably, the teaser has received a 'U' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The excitement is not limited to the digital realm, as SRK enthusiasts have had the pleasure of seeing their favorite star step out of his house to greet them at midnight on his birthday. The star also penned down an emotional message for his fans on his social media handle. His fans have been buzzing with anticipation, both for the actor's birthday and the release of the "Dunki" teaser.

Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement, with one user posting, "Hype Testing: Are you waiting for #DunkiTeaser?" and another declaring, "Shah Rukh Khan's stardom will be a dream for the biggest of the biggest. Mid-Night Crowd."