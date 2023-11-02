Dunki teaser hype reaches a crescendo as Shah Rukh Khan confirms release of promotional asset
Published: 1 hours ago
Dunki teaser hype reaches a crescendo as Shah Rukh Khan confirms release of promotional asset
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: November 2 is a special day for fans all over the country as it marks the birthday of the iconic actor, Shah Rukh Khan. The enthusiasm and adoration among his fanbase are truly a spectacle to behold. This year, the internet is buzzing with excitement for two significant reasons - King Khan's birthday celebration and the release of the much-anticipated teaser for his upcoming film, Dunki.
Fans have eagerly awaited the first glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan's next cinematic venture, Dunki, directed by the acclaimed Rajkumar Hirani. This year has been an exciting journey for Shah Rukh's admirers, as the beloved actor, after a four-year long wait, has delivered not one, but two all-time blockbusters. The movie, Dunki, set to grace the screens on Christmas Day, December 22, is all set to make the fans go crazy as the teaser releases today, confirmed the mega star himself.
-
It’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2023
Alongside Shah Rukh, the movie also stars Taapsee Pannu in a leading role. Also, this will be the first time when Shahrukh will be working will the profound director Rajkumar Hirani.
The official teaser for Dunki is scheduled to be unveiled today at 11 am. The actor himself plans to celebrate his special day with fans in Mumbai and watch the teaser with them. Notably, the teaser has received a 'U' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
-
#ShahRukhKhan’s Stardom will be a dream for the biggest of the biggest. Mid-Night Crowd.— Mohd Mainulhuda Khan (@MoinulHuda7) November 2, 2023
#HappyBirthdaySRK #SRKDay #HappyHalloween #MAFSUK #FreePalestine #NZvSA#StormCiaran #NZLvRSA #JawanOnNetflix #DunkiTeaser
Tate Hag Harvard
New Zealand & Pakistan#NzvsSa #QuintondeKock pic.twitter.com/l0Ded5Mi06
The excitement is not limited to the digital realm, as SRK enthusiasts have had the pleasure of seeing their favorite star step out of his house to greet them at midnight on his birthday. The star also penned down an emotional message for his fans on his social media handle. His fans have been buzzing with anticipation, both for the actor's birthday and the release of the "Dunki" teaser.
-
The stage is set for all SRKians to party at @RaastaBombay and celebrate KING’s day ❤️@iamsrk #HappyBirthdaySRK #Dunki #ShahRukhKhan #SRKUniverse #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/nFyw5f2DlD— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 2, 2023
Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement, with one user posting, "Hype Testing: Are you waiting for #DunkiTeaser?" and another declaring, "Shah Rukh Khan's stardom will be a dream for the biggest of the biggest. Mid-Night Crowd."
-
Hype Testing ⚠️ 🚨— Levhino 😈😎 (@SandipGK5140) November 2, 2023
Are you waiting for #DunkiTeaser ? #HappyBirthdaySRK #DunkiTeaser #RajkumarHirani𓃵 pic.twitter.com/NRruvxnxOm
SRK's fan club is also gearing up for the celebration, stating, "And we are all set to celebrate #SRKDay at @RaastaBombay @iamsrk #HappyBirthdaySRK #Dunki #ShahRukhKhan #SRKUniverse." The anticipation is building, and fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the birthday celebrations and the much-anticipated "Dunki" teaser release.
Also read-
- WATCH: King Khan greets sea of fans as he continues midnight appearance ritual on birthday; pens heartfelt note for SRKians
- SRK turns 58: Shah Rukh Khan's unforgettable performances in films that didn't sizzle at the box office
- Happy birthday, Shah Rukh Khan: When the King of Romance pushed the envelope