DUNKI SONG LUTT PUTT GAYA FIRST SONG FROM SHAH RUKH KHAN AND TAAPSEE PANNU STARRER OUT NOW

Hyderabad: Following the intriguing Dunki teaser, fans were eagerly anticipating the next treat from the makers of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming starrer. Their excitement peaked as the first song from the film, titled Lutt Putt Gaya, was unveiled. Team Dunki delighted fans by releasing this romantic track, a highlight from the Dunki album that encapsulates the magical essence of budding love.

Crafted with simple yet heartwarming lyrics co-written by Swanand Kirkire and IP Singh, the song Lutt Putt Gaya is a musical masterpiece composed by Pritam. Arijit Singh's soulful rendition adds an enchanting dimension, while Ganesh Acharya's choreography elevates the song's emotional resonance.

The visuals of Lutt Putt Gaya beautifully depict the story where Taapsee's character, Manu, stands up for SRK's character, Hardy, against the world. This touching gesture inevitably captivates Hardy's heart. The song adeptly portrays Hardy's transformation into a hopeless romantic, all thanks to his feelings for Manu.

This much-anticipated film marks Shah Rukh Khan's inaugural collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. Dunki unravels as a romantic comedy-drama, shedding light on the journey of Indians who resort to unconventional means to emigrate to countries like the UK and Canada. Alongside SRK and Taapsee, the movie boasts stellar performances by Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and Vikram Kochhar.

After the success of blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan earlier in 2023, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki emerges as a refreshing break from intense action, blending comedy and romance seamlessly. Presented by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, Dunki is set to hit screens on December 21, creating anticipation as it releases a day prior to the much-awaited film Salaar starring Prabhas. The clash between these two tentpole releases promises to be one of the most significant box office battles witnessed in 2023.