Hyderabad: With the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki on Thursday, fans of the superstar are starting to get excited about the possibility of seeing a film spectacle comparable to Jawan and Pathaan before the end of 2023. Trade analysts have their fingers crossed as they closely examine the audience's craze for the first-day first show and the current trends in advance bookings to assess the situation. As per reports on Industry tracker Sacnilk, Dunki is expected to start at around Rs 25 to 30 crore.

With over 15000 showings on the first day of its release on roughly 4000 screens in India, Dunki has ample room to record strong walk-ups throughout the day and earn a respectable opening collection. Dunki's first task going forward will be to surpass PK's opening day (Rs 26 crore) and then leverage word-of-mouth to get as close as possible to Sanju's first-day business (Rs 34.25 crore). Dunki's reservations opened on Saturday night, and the response has been positive for the genre to which it belongs. With 5,58,766 tickets sold on the first day alone by the top 3 national chains, PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, the SRK film has received a respectable response in terms of advance bookings. This brings the day one advance booking gross to Rs 15.41 crore.

Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan's partnership is what's propelling Dunki's pre-sales. With the release of Dunki in 2023, Shah Rukh Khan makes his third big-screen appearance after the commercial success of Pathaan and Jawan. The social comedy, which has been making headlines for some time, is his first project with Rajkumar Hirani, one of the most successful director in Indian cinema history.

The countdown to the reviews of Dunki, the first joint project by Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, is awaited. The social comedy, which is based on illegal immigration and stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, hit theatres on December 21 in time for the Christmas 2023 holidays. Dunki's has an authorised runtime of two hours and forty-one minutes, whereas it got U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).