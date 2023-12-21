Hyderabad: Dunki, starring Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan, released in theatres on Thursday among cheers from fans. There was a national uproar upon the film's release as SRK fans hogged movie complexes for as early as 5:55 AM shows. After Jawan in September and Pathaan in January of this year, this is Shah Rukh Khan's third release of the year.

The Dunki release was turned into a lavish celebration by the fans of the superstar, who created a joyous atmosphere outside the Gaiety theatre in Mumbai. Their fondness for SRK was evident through the extravagant cutout of the actor, exuberant dhol performances, popping firecrackers, and much more. A number of images and videos from this enormous celebration by SRK fans went viral on social media, a testament to the hype the actor has amassed.

A sizable gathering of people can be seen celebrating Dunki's release by dancing to the sounds of dhol and setting off fireworks in videos posted by Shah Rukh's fan clubs. Outside of a theatre, a large cutout of SRK was also spotted. The fandom can be witnessed across India and even managed to grab SRK's attention. Shah Rukh took to X to express his gratitude to the fans for their love and excitement for the film, writing, "Thank u guys and girls have a good show and hope u all get entertained by #Dunki."

Meanwhile, social media was flooded with reviews of the film. While many social media users have praised Dunki as a masterpiece, others have expressed disappointment, labelling it as Hirani's least strong work to date. Taking to X, a fan wrote: "#OneWordReview... #Dunki : O-U-T-S-T-A-N-D-I-N-G. It's a MASTERPIECE. Rating:- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½ - One of the best #SRK movie - Best #rajkumarhirani movie BEST SRK MOVIE EVER ❤️❤️#DunkiReview Congratulations SRK on third blockbuster of the year… 🎆 #DunkiReview #SRK"

Another user, heaping praises on the film, wrote: "#DunkiReview: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️It's an evergreen MASTERPIECE! #RajKumarHirani is a fu*king director! I'm really speechless! Emotion, fun, entertainment everything in one package. For me #Dunki is the best film of #ShahRukhKhan ever. Raju Hirani u beauty! ❤️"

On the other hand, a disappointed user posted: "A Poor Content With Illogical Stuff Yes #Dunki Fails To Impress Us . Old School Poor Drama With No Entertainment Material. #RajkumarHirani failed. HIGHLY DISAPPOINTED ☹️1⭐/5⭐#DunkiReview #ShahRukhKhan" Another one wrote: "Whatever 4 Paise Ki Acting #ShahRukhKhan Knows,That also became cringe AF because of his forced Punjabi accent.I really appreciate the VFX team for doing a great job hiding his hideous face. Appreciate #RajkumarHirani for Directing ZERO 2.0".

Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, follows the enormous success of SRK's first two films of the year, Jawan and Pathaan, which both brought in over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. A highly anticipated movie of the year, Dunki features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar, and Dia Mirza in important parts. It also marks the return of Hirani after a five-year hiatus.